Name
Molly Kern
School
Central Lafourche High School
Grade
12
What is your favorite subject?
Chemistry
What do you want to be an an adult?
A chemical engineer
School activities/ Clubs?
Swim Team, Trojan Talk, SADD club, National Honor Society, Beta, Key club, Tennis
Hobbies outside of school?
Reading and working out
What's your dream vacation?
A trip to Paris
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?
I would switch places with a penguin because I really like the movie "Happy Feet."
Best part of being a Trojan?
My favorite part of being a Trojan is how supportive we are to one another. I love seeing when the student section is packed in support of our football team. We also come together in smaller instances like my classmates combining efforts to solve a tough chemistry problem. GO TROJANS!
Blue Boot Foundation presents Generation Next: Week 15
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Lafourche Booking Log - December 12, 2022
- Christmas Parade to roll in Golden Meadow on Saturday
- New Orleans port to get $1.8B expansion, governor says
- Some sayings are attributed to Andy Roomey
- American Issues: Christmas is in your heart
- Sugar Cane Industry pushing through tough weather season
- Laris Insurance presents Women of Lafourche: Lafourche Parish is home to the 2022 Assessor of the Year, a woman who says that serving the community is her pride and joy
- Blue Boot Foundation presents Generation Next: Week 15
Lafourche Gazette Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.