CLHS- Molly Kern

Name

 Molly Kern

School

Central Lafourche High School

Grade

12

  

What is your favorite subject?

Chemistry

What do you want to be an an adult?

A chemical engineer 

School activities/ Clubs?

Swim Team, Trojan Talk, SADD club, National Honor Society, Beta, Key club, Tennis

Hobbies outside of school?

Reading and working out

What's your dream vacation?

A trip to Paris 

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

I would switch places with a penguin because I really like the movie "Happy Feet."

Best part of being a Trojan?

My favorite part of being a Trojan is how supportive we are to one another. I love seeing when the student section is packed in support of our football team. We also come together in smaller instances like my classmates combining efforts to solve a tough chemistry problem. GO TROJANS!

