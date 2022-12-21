Name: Ean Rodrigue
Class: Class of 2023
School: Thibodaux High School
Favorite School Subject: Social Studies
What do you want to be when an adult? A Physical Therapist
School Activities/Clubs? I am a member of the Football Team, Baseball Team and Student Council.
Hobbies outside of School: I coach youth teams and enjoy hanging out with my friends.
What's your dream vacation? Skiing in the mountains.
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I'd be a lion because they are the king of the jungle and aren't afraid of anything.
Best part of being a Tiger? The family you build and memories I made with my classmates and teammates are the best thing.
