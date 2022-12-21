Blue Boot GN
THS- Ean Rodrigue

Name: Ean Rodrigue 

Class: Class of 2023

School: Thibodaux High School

Favorite School Subject: Social Studies 

What do you want to be when an adult? A Physical Therapist 

School Activities/Clubs? I am a member of the Football Team, Baseball Team and Student Council. 

Hobbies outside of School: I coach youth teams and enjoy hanging out with my friends.

What's your dream vacation? Skiing in the mountains.  

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I'd be a lion because they are the king of the jungle and aren't afraid of anything. 

Best part of being a Tiger? The family you build and memories I made with my classmates and teammates are the best thing. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments