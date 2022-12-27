Blue Boot GN
THS- Kahji Lacy

Name: Kahji Lacy

Class: Class of 2023

School: Thibodaux High School

Favorite School Subject: Math

What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be successful.

School Activities/Clubs? I am a member of the Thibodaux High School boys' basketball team.

Hobbies outside of School: I like to play basketball with my friends and also spend time with my friends and family.

What's your dream vacation? I would like to go to Dubai.  

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would be a lion because of their mentality. 

Best part of being a Tiger? For me, it's the family atmosphere that I like the best.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments