Blue Boot GN
SLHS- Lennon Gisclair

Name: Lennon Gisclair 

Class: Class of 2023 

School: South Lafourche High School 

Favorite school subject: Science 

What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a nurse. 

School activities/clubs? I am a member of the Pride of South Lafourche Marching Tarpon Band and Quiz Bowl. 

Hobbies outside of school? I love listening to music and playing video games. 

What’s your dream vacation? I would go to Japan. 

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would be a capybara because they just do nothing every day. 

Best part of being a Tarpon? The mass amount of diversity in the students there are to befriend. 

