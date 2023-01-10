Name: Lennon Gisclair
Class: Class of 2023
School: South Lafourche High School
Favorite school subject: Science
What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a nurse.
School activities/clubs? I am a member of the Pride of South Lafourche Marching Tarpon Band and Quiz Bowl.
Hobbies outside of school? I love listening to music and playing video games.
What’s your dream vacation? I would go to Japan.
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would be a capybara because they just do nothing every day.
Best part of being a Tarpon? The mass amount of diversity in the students there are to befriend.
