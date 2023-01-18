CLHS- Brady Fullilove

Name: Brady Fullilove

School: Central Lafourche High School

Grade: 12th

Favorite Subject: History

What do you want to be when an adult? Mechanical and Electrical Engineer

Hobbies outside of school? Working, exercising, fishing and hunting

What’s your dream vacation? Australia

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would love to be a fish so I could see all the oceans in the world

Blue Boot GN

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments