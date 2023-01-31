Mallory Pierce
South Lafourche High School
Favorite Subject: History
What do you want to be when an adult? When I grow up, I want to be a sports broadcaster and be on ESPN one day
School activities/clubs? SLHS softball, SLHS volleyball, student council and class office
Hobbies outside of school? Hanging out with friends and my godchild Charleigh, being in the studen section, shopping and taking naps
What’s your dream vacation? Venice, Italy
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I think I would be a Flamingo because they are pink
Best part of being a Tarpon? The best part about being a Tarpon is being able to participate in the athletic side of things and also cheer in the stands. Geaux Tarps!
