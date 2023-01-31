SLHS- Mallory Pierce

Mallory Pierce

South Lafourche High School

Favorite Subject: History

What do you want to be when an adult? When I grow up, I want to be a sports broadcaster and be on ESPN one day

School activities/clubs? SLHS softball, SLHS volleyball, student council and class office

Hobbies outside of school? Hanging out with friends and my godchild Charleigh, being in the studen section, shopping and taking naps

What’s your dream vacation? Venice, Italy

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I think I would be a Flamingo because they are pink

Best part of being a Tarpon? The best part about being a Tarpon is being able to participate in the athletic side of things and also cheer in the stands. Geaux Tarps!

Blue Boot GN

