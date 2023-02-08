Name: Ryan Folse
School: Central Lafourche High School
Grade: 12th
Favorite Subject: Math
What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a Physical Therapist and own my own cheer gym!
School activities/clubs? I’m on the varsity cheer team and in band! I’m in the student council as well as key club!
Hobbies outside of school? I love playing all sports but my favorite is being on a competition cheer team with the best cheerleaders throughout the region!
What’s your dream vacation? I would love to go snowboarding in Colorado!
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? It would have to be an eagle because they soar the highest!
Best part of being a Trojan? Being a part of the 2x state champion trojan lancer marching band!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.