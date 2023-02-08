CLHS- Ryan Folse

Name: Ryan Folse

School: Central Lafourche High School

Grade: 12th

Favorite Subject: Math

What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a Physical Therapist and own my own cheer gym!

School activities/clubs? I’m on the varsity cheer team and in band! I’m in the student council as well as key club!

Hobbies outside of school? I love playing all sports but my favorite is being on a competition cheer team with the best cheerleaders throughout the region!

What’s your dream vacation? I would love to go snowboarding in Colorado!

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? It would have to be an eagle because they soar the highest!

Best part of being a Trojan? Being a part of the 2x state champion trojan lancer marching band!

