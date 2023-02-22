SLHS- Marilyn Almaraz

Name: Marilyn Almaraz

South Lafourche High School

Favorite Subject: Physics

What do you want to be when an adult? First, I plan on becoming a dental assistant then eventually becoming an orthodontist.

School activities/clubs? I’m in soccer, National Honor Society, Student Council and Band

Hobbies outside of school? I enjoy painting

What’s your dream vacation? A trip to Greece and exploring the ancient relics

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would want to be a dolphin because I would be able to swim around the whole ocean and just jump up and have fun

Best part of being a Tarpon? The best part of being a Tarpon is having the teachers we have because they greet everyone with open arms and become so close to their students.

