Connor Lyons
Central Lafourche High School
Favorite Subject: My favorite subject is Choir
What do you want to be when an adult? I mostly want to be a professional singer and actor for Films and / or Television; along with Voice Acting. My secondaries are being a therapist or a Screenwriter.
School activities/clubs? I am in PAC, TAG Music, and TAG Theatre
Hobbies outside of school? My hobbies outside of school are performing in summer plays, spending time with family, and sometimes I play video games or watch a new program on TV
What’s your dream vacation? My dream vacation is traveling to different states, if I am given the chance.
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? If I were to switch places with an animal, it would be a dog. Because dogs are my favorite animal, and most of them are cute, loving, and adorable
Best part of being a Trojan? The best part of being a Trojan is the community, the people you meet along the way, and the unforgettable memories and experiences over there
