Name: Braden Perez
School: South Lafourche High School
Favorite Subject: My favorite subject is Physics because it involves advanced mathematics, and I did not take a math this year.
What do you want to be when an adult? As an adult, I would love to be financially stable and happy.
School activities/clubs? National Honor Society, soccer, cross country
Hobbies outside of school? My hobbies include: running, working out, and playing video games.
What’s your dream vacation? My dream vacation is to spend a while in a beautiful countryside in Japan.
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would change places with a bird for the day so I could soar through the sky.
Best part of being a Tarpon? The best part of being a Tarpon is the immense amount of school spirit that radiates.
