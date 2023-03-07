SLHS- Braden Perez

Name: Braden Perez

School: South Lafourche High School

Favorite Subject: My favorite subject is Physics because it involves advanced mathematics, and I did not take a math this year.

What do you want to be when an adult? As an adult, I would love to be financially stable and happy.

School activities/clubs? National Honor Society, soccer, cross country

Hobbies outside of school? My hobbies include: running, working out, and playing video games.

What’s your dream vacation? My dream vacation is to spend a while in a beautiful countryside in Japan.

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would change places with a bird for the day so I could soar through the sky.

Best part of being a Tarpon? The best part of being a Tarpon is the immense amount of school spirit that radiates.

Blue Boot GN

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments