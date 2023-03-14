Brianna Howes
Central Lafourche High School
Favorite Subject: Math
What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a Math Teacher
School activities/clubs? Basketball, Student Council, National Honor Society
Hobbies outside of school? Fishing, crabbing, hanging out with friends
What’s your dream vacation? A trip to Oregon
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? Giraffe so I could see things from higher up
Best part of being a Trojan? Being involved with the school and trying to keep it positive.
