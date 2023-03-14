CLHS- Brianna Howes

Brianna Howes

Central Lafourche High School

Favorite Subject: Math

What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a Math Teacher

School activities/clubs? Basketball, Student Council, National Honor Society

Hobbies outside of school? Fishing, crabbing, hanging out with friends

What’s your dream vacation? A trip to Oregon

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? Giraffe so I could see things from higher up

Best part of being a Trojan? Being involved with the school and trying to keep it positive.

