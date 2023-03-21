SLHS- Avelyn Cantu

Avelyn Cantu

South Lafourche High School

Favorite Subject: History

What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a pediatrician

School activities/clubs? SL Tarpon Cheer Co-Captain, Student Council, FBLA and National Honor Society

Hobbies outside of school? I like to spend time with my friends and family

What’s your dream vacation? To go to Bora Bora

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? My dog Rosie, so I can see what it’s like to be the cutest dog ever

Best part of being a Tarpon? No one has ever made me feel like I’m not enough. Everyone is so encouraging and the atmosphere at school is so fun. Everyone is so welcoming and I love being a Tarpon

