Avelyn Cantu
South Lafourche High School
Favorite Subject: History
What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a pediatrician
School activities/clubs? SL Tarpon Cheer Co-Captain, Student Council, FBLA and National Honor Society
Hobbies outside of school? I like to spend time with my friends and family
What’s your dream vacation? To go to Bora Bora
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? My dog Rosie, so I can see what it’s like to be the cutest dog ever
Best part of being a Tarpon? No one has ever made me feel like I’m not enough. Everyone is so encouraging and the atmosphere at school is so fun. Everyone is so welcoming and I love being a Tarpon
