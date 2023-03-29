CLHS- Abigayle Couvilion

Name: Abigayle Couvillion 

School: Central Lafourche High School 

Grade: 12th 

What is your favorite subject? History 

What do you want to be as an adult? Athletic trainer 

School activities/ Clubs? Soccer, National Honor Society, Student Council, BETA, Key Club, Trojan Talk, and SADD 

Hobbies outside of school? I like hanging out with friends and family

What's your dream vacation? I would love to go to Bora Bora 

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why? A penguin because they swim in cold waters and slide on ice 

Best part of being a Trojan?   The best part of being a Trojan is the amount of school spirit everyone has and how involved you can be in the school!

