Name: Abigayle Couvillion
School: Central Lafourche High School
Grade: 12th
What is your favorite subject? History
What do you want to be as an adult? Athletic trainer
School activities/ Clubs? Soccer, National Honor Society, Student Council, BETA, Key Club, Trojan Talk, and SADD
Hobbies outside of school? I like hanging out with friends and family
What's your dream vacation? I would love to go to Bora Bora
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why? A penguin because they swim in cold waters and slide on ice
Best part of being a Trojan? The best part of being a Trojan is the amount of school spirit everyone has and how involved you can be in the school!
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.