SLHS- Gracie St.Pierre

Gracie St. Pierre

South Lafourche High School

Favorite Subject: Art

What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a psychologist

School activities/clubs? National Honor Society, Math and Science Club, Debate Team and Student Council

Hobbies outside of school? I love art and reading. I also love collecting vinyl

What’s your dream vacation? I would love to travel to the Netherlands

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would love to be a bird, so I could see the world from a different perspective

Best part of being a Tarpon? The best part of being a Tarpon is being part of a school that is like family

