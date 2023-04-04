Gracie St. Pierre
South Lafourche High School
Favorite Subject: Art
What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a psychologist
School activities/clubs? National Honor Society, Math and Science Club, Debate Team and Student Council
Hobbies outside of school? I love art and reading. I also love collecting vinyl
What’s your dream vacation? I would love to travel to the Netherlands
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would love to be a bird, so I could see the world from a different perspective
Best part of being a Tarpon? The best part of being a Tarpon is being part of a school that is like family
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.