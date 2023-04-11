CLHS- Sarah Foret

Sarah Foret

Central Lafourche High School

Favorite Subject: Science

What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a Zoological Conservationist

School activities/clubs? Trojan Lancer Band, FFA and National Honor Society

Hobbies outside of school? Painting, Music and Baking

What’s your dream vacation? Pink Sands Beach in the Bahamas

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? A butterfly so I can float freely and be myself

Best part of being a Trojan? The best part of being a Trojan is the memories I’ve made along the way.

