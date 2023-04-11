Sarah Foret
Central Lafourche High School
Favorite Subject: Science
What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a Zoological Conservationist
School activities/clubs? Trojan Lancer Band, FFA and National Honor Society
Hobbies outside of school? Painting, Music and Baking
What’s your dream vacation? Pink Sands Beach in the Bahamas
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? A butterfly so I can float freely and be myself
Best part of being a Trojan? The best part of being a Trojan is the memories I’ve made along the way.
