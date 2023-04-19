Chandler Vedros
Central Lafourche High School
Favorite Subject: English
What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a Medical Sales Rep.
School activities/clubs? National Honor Society Chaplain, Key Club President, Senior Class Officer, Student Council, Catholic Athletes for Christ, Soccer and Tennis Manager
Hobbies outside of school? Going to the gym
What’s your dream vacation? Hiking in Iceland
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? A bird so I can travel the world
Best part of being a Trojan? Knowing I attend a school that values student involvement and celebrating that small and large successes of their students!
