CLHS- Chandler Vendors

Chandler Vedros

Central Lafourche High School

Favorite Subject: English

What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a Medical Sales Rep.

School activities/clubs? National Honor Society Chaplain, Key Club President, Senior Class Officer, Student Council, Catholic Athletes for Christ, Soccer and Tennis Manager

Hobbies outside of school? Going to the gym

What’s your dream vacation? Hiking in Iceland

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? A bird so I can travel the world

Best part of being a Trojan? Knowing I attend a school that values student involvement and celebrating that small and large successes of their students!

