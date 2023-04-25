SLHS- Caden Messer
DLMEDIA

Caden Messer

South Lafourche High School

Favorite Subject: History

What do you want to be when an adult? I would like to be an Electrical Line Worker

School activities/clubs? Track and Football

Hobbies outside of school? Hunting, fishing, cooking and daily sports

What’s your dream vacation? My dream vacation is a 5 day cruise to Mexico

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would trade places with an eagle to fly around Louisiana and see how it is to always be up in the air.

Best part of being a Tarpon? Best part of being a Tarpon is having all the support and all the pride our school and our community has.

