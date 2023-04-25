Caden Messer
South Lafourche High School
Favorite Subject: History
What do you want to be when an adult? I would like to be an Electrical Line Worker
School activities/clubs? Track and Football
Hobbies outside of school? Hunting, fishing, cooking and daily sports
What’s your dream vacation? My dream vacation is a 5 day cruise to Mexico
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would trade places with an eagle to fly around Louisiana and see how it is to always be up in the air.
Best part of being a Tarpon? Best part of being a Tarpon is having all the support and all the pride our school and our community has.
