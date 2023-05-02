Laila Ingram
South Lafourche High School
Favorite Subject: Honors Physics
What do you want to be when an adult? I want to be a dermatologist
School activities/clubs? I am part of the cheer team, FFA and FBLA
Hobbies outside of school? Outside of school, I like to shop and hang out with friends
What’s your dream vacation? Italy!
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would trade places with Mike the Tiger because he is the mascot for LSU! Go Tigers!
Best part of being a Tarpon? The best part about being a Tarpon is being surrounded by the amazing faculty and staff.
