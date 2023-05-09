Olivia LaCoste
South Lafourche High School
Favorite Subject: English
What do you want to be when an adult? I aspire to be a screenwriter
School activities/clubs? I am a part of The Pride of South Lafourche Marching Tarpon Band, National Honor Society, and the Math and Science Club
Hobbies outside of school? I like to read and hang out with my friends
What’s your dream vacation? My dream vacation is to backpack through Europe
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would trade places with a shark. I would love to be able to explore the ocean in a new way.
Best part of being a Tarpon? The best part of being a Tarpon is being surrounded with so much spirit. I love being part of the band and sharing my passion for music with my friends and band family.
