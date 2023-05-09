Raceland, LA (70394)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.