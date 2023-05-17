Daniela Galicia
South Lafourche High School
Favorite Subject: Physics
What do you want to be when an adult? Someone who is successful and enjoys what she is doing
School activities/clubs? National Honor Society President, Soccer Captain, Student Council, Yearbook
Hobbies outside of school? Hanging out with friends, working out, and reading
What’s your dream vacation? Greece- I would love to stay in an island villa and also visit Athens to see the Greek architecture.
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I think I’d choose to be a cheetah. It would be fun to run at their speeds, plus they’re intimidating and pretty animals.
Best part of being a Tarpon? There always seems to be something going on whether it’s dress up days or games, so there is a chance for everyone to feel included.
