CLHS- Bryant Devaine

Bryant Davaine

Central Lafourche High School

Favorite Subject: History

What do you want to be when an adult? Teacher/ Coach

School activities/clubs? Swim Team and Band

Hobbies outside of school? Swimming and Band

What’s your dream vacation? Florida

If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would want to cat, so I can be laid back all day

Best part of being a Trojan? Competing in the State competition for both swimming and band as a Trojan

Blue Boot GN

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments