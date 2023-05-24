Bryant Davaine
Central Lafourche High School
Favorite Subject: History
What do you want to be when an adult? Teacher/ Coach
School activities/clubs? Swim Team and Band
Hobbies outside of school? Swimming and Band
What’s your dream vacation? Florida
If you could change places with any animal for a day, what would you be and why? I would want to cat, so I can be laid back all day
Best part of being a Trojan? Competing in the State competition for both swimming and band as a Trojan
