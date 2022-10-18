|Name
School
Central Lafourche High School
Grade
12th
What is your favorite subject?
english
What do you want to be an an adult?
Pediatric physical therapist
School activities/ Clubs?
Dance team, National Honor Society, Beta, Key club, Trojan talk
Hobbies outside of school?
Dancing, baking, and spending time with friends and family
What's your dream vacation?
Colorado
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?
A monkey because i think it would be really fun to see what they do everyday
Best part of being a Trojan?
The best part of being a trojan is being apart of so many close knit organizations and that the whole student body comes together to support all the sports and clubs.
