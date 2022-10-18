Blue Boot GN
CLHS- Kamryn Guillory
Name

Kamryn Guillory

School

Central Lafourche High School

Grade

12th

 

 

What is your favorite subject?

english

What do you want to be an an adult?

Pediatric physical therapist

School activities/ Clubs?

Dance team, National Honor Society, Beta, Key club, Trojan talk

Hobbies outside of school?

Dancing, baking, and spending time with friends and family

What's your dream vacation?

Colorado 

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

A monkey because i think it would be really fun to see what they do everyday

Best part of being a Trojan?

The best part of being a trojan is being apart of so many close knit organizations and that the whole student body comes together to support all the sports and clubs.

