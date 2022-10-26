Name
Jarris Folse
School
Central Lafourche High School
Grade
12
What is your favorite subject?
Math (specifically Algebra)
What do you want to be an an adult?
I want to major in mathematics, and then become a high school math teacher.
School activities/ Clubs?
Marching Band, National Honor Society, Class Office
Hobbies outside of school?
Watch reality television, play video games, and practice my instrument
What's your dream vacation?
Tokyo, Japan
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?
I would want to be a dog because I could relax and spend time with the people I care about most.
Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?
The best part of being a trojan is being able to be a part of a well known marching band and work hard with other people who also work hard.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- To Be Known: Self- Care is just as important
- Blue Boot Foundation presents Generation Next: Week 8
- Amid pandemic dips, Louisiana 4th grade reading improves
- No matter the side you’re on, go out and vote
- Lafourche Booking Log - October 24, 2022
- Danos announces it has transitioned Denbury account
- Despite slump from 2021, Louisiana Lottery contributed $191.2M to state treasury in 2022
- State attorneys general led by Louisiana's Landry urge CDC to reverse COVID vaccine school guidance
Lafourche Gazette Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.