CLHS- Jarris Folse

Name

 Jarris Folse

School

Central Lafourche High School

Grade

12

 

 

What is your favorite subject?

Math (specifically Algebra)

What do you want to be an an adult?

I want to major in mathematics, and then become a high school math teacher.

School activities/ Clubs?

Marching Band, National Honor Society, Class Office

Hobbies outside of school?

Watch reality television, play video games, and practice my instrument

What's your dream vacation?

Tokyo, Japan

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

I would want to be a dog because I could relax and spend time with the people I care about most.

Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?

The best part of being a trojan is being able to be a part of a well known marching band and work hard with other people who also work hard.

