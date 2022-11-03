Blue Boot GN
EDW- Jack Miller
Name

 Jack Miller

School

E.D.White Catholic High School

Grade

12th

  

What is your favorite subject?

AP Government and Politics

What do you want to be an an adult?

A federal judge 

School activities/ Clubs?

Student Council, Key Club, Campus Ministry, Track and Field

Hobbies outside of school?

Working out, hanging out with friends, and watching sports 

What's your dream vacation?

A trip to Rome, Italy 

If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?

If I change places with an animal for the day I would be a bald eagle. They can fly high in the sky and have very good eyesight. I think it would be very cool to see the world from that perspective.

Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?

The best part about being a Cardinal is being able to practice the Catholic faith daily and being surrounded by good friends and teachers

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments