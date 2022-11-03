|Name
Jack Miller
School
E.D.White Catholic High School
Grade
12th
What is your favorite subject?
AP Government and Politics
What do you want to be an an adult?
A federal judge
School activities/ Clubs?
Student Council, Key Club, Campus Ministry, Track and Field
Hobbies outside of school?
Working out, hanging out with friends, and watching sports
What's your dream vacation?
A trip to Rome, Italy
If you could change places with an animal for the day, what would you be and why?
If I change places with an animal for the day I would be a bald eagle. They can fly high in the sky and have very good eyesight. I think it would be very cool to see the world from that perspective.
Best part of being a Tarpon, Trojan, Cardinal, Tiger?
The best part about being a Cardinal is being able to practice the Catholic faith daily and being surrounded by good friends and teachers
Blue Boot Foundations presents Generation Next: Week 9
2022-11-03
