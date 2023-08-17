Laney Alario, a senior at South Lafourche High School, is a motivated and enthusiastic student who excels both inside and outside the classroom.
With a passion for English and History, Laney is not only driven to succeed academically but also has big dreams for her future as a Physical Therapist, specializing in Sports Medicine.
Beyond her academic pursuits, Laney is actively involved in various school activities and clubs, including serving as Cheerleader Co-Captain, participating in Varsity Volleyball as a Front Row Hitter, competing in Varsity Track (Javelin), and holding positions in student organizations such as the Student Council (Parliamentarian) and the 4H Club (Treasurer). Laney's dedication to community and service is evident through her involvement in other extracurricular activities like the National Honor Society, Tarpons For Christ, and volunteering with OLOPS Youth Ministry.
In her free time, Laney enjoys a wide range of hobbies, including reading, painting/drawing, baking, and scrapbooking. Above all, spending quality time with family and friends holds a special place in her heart.
When asked about her dream vacation, Laney expresses a desire to explore the beautiful island of Maui, Hawaii. Her interest in visiting Hawaii was piqued when she had the opportunity to go there during the summer for Cheer Leadership camp, igniting a curiosity to experience more of what the Hawaiian islands have to offer.
Intriguingly, Laney shares that if she could change places with an animal for a day, she would choose to be a giraffe. Her reason? She simply wants to be tall!
Reflecting on her high school experience, Laney sees being a Tarpon at South Lafourche as something truly special. Whether it's the electrifying atmosphere of "FNL" (Friday Night Lights) during the football season or the spirited support of the Cajun Crazies at various sporting events throughout the year, being part of the Tarpon family has left a lasting impact. Laney cherishes the memories, accomplishments, and growth that sports in the tank have brought her.
