Titan Allemand, is a 12th-grade student at South Lafourche High School. Titan has a diverse range of interests, from academics to extracurricular activities.
When asked about his favorite subject, Titan shared his passion for social studies. He enjoys delving into the rich history of our country and exploring the challenges faced by our
ancestors
Looking towards the future, Titan aspires to become a real estate agent. This profession holds a special place in his heart, and he hopes to turn his passion into a successful career.
Titan is not only focused on his academics; he also actively participates in various school activities and clubs. He excels as a member of the Varsity baseball, basketball, and football teams. Alongside sports, he is also involved in Give Kids the World and Student Council, showcasing his commitment to making a positive impact on his community.
Outside of school, Titan indulges in hobbies that bring him closer to nature. Golfing, fishing, and hunting are his chosen pastimes, and he cherishes the time spent with his family and friends engaged in these activities.
When asked about his dream vacation, Titan expressed his desire to explore as much of the world as possible. He yearns for the opportunity to witness and experience the diversity our planet has to offer.
Lastly, if given the chance to swap places with an animal for a day, Titan would choose to be a tiger. He admires the confidence and assertiveness of these majestic creatures, recognizing their ability to pursue what they desire.
In conclusion, Titan Allemand embraces the Tarpon spirit and finds immense joy in the atmosphere and sense of community that surrounds him. He aspires to make a difference and leave a lasting impact on those who look up to him as a role model.
