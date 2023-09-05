Meet Angel Johnson, a senior student from South Lafourche High School. Angel is an enthusiastic individual, passionate about various subjects, such as music and math. When asked about their future aspirations, Angel expressed the desire to become a cosmetologist.
As an active member of the community, Angel participates in the pride of the South Lafourche Marching Tarpon Band, showcasing their talent as a tenor drum player. Outside of school, Angel also works at the Sonic Drive-In, and one of their favorite hobbies includes getting a good night's sleep.
Dreaming of a tropical paradise, Angel's dream vacation destination is Hawaii, with its captivating natural beauty. If given the opportunity to switch places with an animal for a day, Angel would choose to be an otter. They find them adorable and admire their ability to thrive both on land and in water.
Lastly, Angel appreciates the valuable lesson being a Tarpon has taught them. Acknowledging the importance of hard work and perseverance, even in the face of adversity, Angel believes in never giving up to achieve their goals.
