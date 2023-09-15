Meet Natali Barnes, a senior at Thibodaux High School, who's not only a dedicated student but also an active member of various school clubs and a passionate explorer of the world beyond the classroom. In this article, we'll get to know Natali, her interests, dreams, and what makes her proud to be a Thibodaux Tiger.
Natali's academic journey at Thibodaux High School has been enriched by her love for science and biology.
As she looks forward to adulthood, Natali has set her sights on achieving a master's degree in geosciences. Her dream is to embark on a lifelong journey of research and exploration, delving into the wonders of our planet.
Natalie is an active participant in various school activities and clubs. She's a member of the student council, class council, FFA (Future Farmers of America), and the National Honor Society, demonstrating her commitment to both personal growth and community service.
When Natali isn't busy with her school activities and studies, she has a passion for traveling and photography. She also enjoys spending time at Walk-Ons and hanging out with friends, cherishing the simple pleasures of life.
Natali's dream vacation would be backpacking across Europe. She would love to visit all the beautiful countries.
If given the chance to swap places with an animal for a day, Natali's choice would be a bird. The allure of flight fascinates her, and she's keen to experience the world from a bird's-eye view.
For Natali, the best part of being a Thibodaux Tiger is never feeling out of place. Over her four years at Thibodaux High she felt a sense of belonging, I found the clubs and sports I liked, I got to try new things, and I was able to meet amazing people.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.