Meet Kayden Jarvis, a remarkable senior at South Lafourche High School.
Not only does he excel in his studies, but he also has a passion for participating in a range of school activities and clubs, including football, basketball, the National Honor Society, Student Council, and FFA.
When he's not on campus, you can find him indulging in his favorite pastimes like golfing, fishing, and soaking up the sun with friends and family at the beach.
As for his dream vacation, Kayden envisions himself in the captivating Bahamas.
Interestingly, if given the opportunity, he would trade places with a Gorilla to experience their immense strength and commanding presence.
As a proud Tarpon, Kayden truly values the connections he's made and cherishes every moment spent attending school with his "Bruddas." He fully embraces his high school experience by immersing himself in as many activities as possible.
Are you a senior or know a senior at any Lafourche Parish High School? Have them submit their questionnaire to us! Click the link HERE.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.