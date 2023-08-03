Meet Whitney Coleman, a passionate and driven Grade 12 student at Thibodaux High School. English is her favorite subject, and she dreams of pursuing a major in English and a minor in Sociology, with the ultimate goal of becoming a family lawyer.
But her interests don't end there. Whitney is a multi-talented individual part of the THS Tigerettes Dance Team, Christian Club, and Library Club. She knows how to balance her academic pursuits with her extracurricular activities.
Outside of school, you can find Whitney working at Drop-N-Fix in Thibodaux, finding solace in worship at the Community Bible Church, or cherishing moments spent with her friends and family. She values quality time and meaningful connections.
When it comes to her dream vacation, Greece reigns supreme. Whitney is captivated by the culture and atmosphere of this beautiful country.
If she could swap places with any animal, Whitney would choose to be a dog. The joy she experiences from being around other people is contagious, and she wants to live a day fully immersed in this companionship.
But what's the best part of being a Tiger? According to Whitney, it's the sense of belonging. Whether you're an athlete, a musician, or involved in various clubs, Thibodaux High School embraces inclusivity and fosters unity. It's like being part of a big family that supports and uplifts each other to reach their fullest potential.
