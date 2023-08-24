Iyauna Vicks, a high school senior attending Thibodaux High and Nicholls State University, is pursuing a career as a Neo-Natal Nurse and future Nurse Practitioner.
Passionate about subjects like Math Algebra, Iyauna is an active member of various school activities and clubs such as Cross Country, Track and Field, Christian Club, Key Club, Student Club, Sophomore Class Council, and Middle School - Library and Drama Club.
Beyond academics, she enjoys running, art, and reading during her spare time.
When it comes to her dream vacation, Japan tops the list.
If given the chance to swap places with an animal for a day, Iyauna would choose to be a kangaroo due to their remarkable protective instincts towards their family.
Reflecting on her school experiences, Iyauna values the mentorship of her favorite teacher, Ms. Lewis, as well as her participation in sports under the guidance of Coach Steve. Being a tiger has truly enriched her journey as a student.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.