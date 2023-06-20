The 2023 Blue Boot Rodeo is getting closer, and event organizers say that the rodeo’s 5th edition could very well be the best one yet.
The always popular and rapidly growing annual event returns to Grand Isle from July 6-8 at the Grand Isle Marina, located at 158 Sand Dollar Court on Grand Isle. Tickets can be purchased at www.bluebootrodeo.com.
Corey Hebert, Chairman of the Blue Boot Rodeo Committee said support for this year’s event has been good and big plans are in place to make this another great event.
“This year’s response has been really good,” Hebert said. “We are currently on track to make this our biggest rodeo to date.”
The 2023 Blue Boot Rodeo is also going to have special meaning for the family and friends of those who put it on.
July 8 is the birthday of Riley John Bourgeois, the namesake of the annual rodeo. Little Riley drowned in 2018 at 23 months. The rodeo is held annually to remember his life, while also promoting water safety to ensure that future lives can be saved. Riley would have turned 7 this summer and will undoubtedly be looking down on the event with pride, smiling at the community coming together to support the Blue Boot Mission.
“I would say that Riley John’s 7th birthday falling on Saturday, our main event day, is very special to our group,” Hebert said. “We have a couple surprises lined up this year that I think people will like.”
But in addition to the remembrance of Riley John’s life and the celebration of his birthday, the Blue Boot Rodeo will also bring back some of the annual favorites that the community have come to love and expect of the event.
Of course, there’s the fishing and there will be countless fish caught and weighed from Thursday-Saturday with intense competition for leaderboard spots throughout the weekend.
But there will also be family fun throughout the weekend and also enough food and drinks to feed a small army.
Hebert said the Blue Boot Rodeo will always be a family-first event that takes pride in being an event that anyone in the community can enjoy — regardless of their age.
“We really pride ourselves on this being a family event,” Hebert said. “Fishing is a part of it, but not the only part. We have a DJ and bands both Friday and Saturday, we have a corn hole tournament on Friday, a Kids Zone open all day for fun for the kids. We have water safety moments throughout the rodeo that we talk about. On Saturday morning from 10 a.m. - noon, we have Bingo and Mimosas. Saturday night, we have a live auction. There’s something for everyone.”
Sponsorships are still available and they, too, can be purchased by visiting the rodeo’s website.
Hebert said the community support that the rodeo has received throughout its inception has been nothing short of amazing and it moves the entire rodeo committee and its team of volunteers to do the absolute best that they can to continue to grow both the rodeo, but also the mission: to save lives.
“The overwhelming support we receive from this area is unbelievable. It truly is,” Hebert said. “We work really hard as a team here at Blue Boot and I think that if we continue to educate people about our cause and our mission that it can only get bigger and bigger. As long as we continue to strive to save lives, we know we are doing something right.”
Hebert said the Blue Boot team also wants to wish the absolute best of luck to the LSU baseball team in the College World Series. The rodeo has hosted several LSU players in recent years and this season, some Tigers have worn Riley John-inspired cleats to support the Blue Boot message.
“Now, we will see Riley John running the bases in Omaha at the College World Series,” Hebert said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.