Last year, Hurricane Ida caused sports at Grand Isle School to be canceled.
This year, sports are back and they’re back with a new addition — the school’s first-ever volleyball team.
The Trojans rolled out their inaugural volleyball team on Thursday with the group’s first-ever match — a home contest with Golden Meadow Middle.
Grand Isle coach Jamie Dufrene said the match is symbolic of a bigger picture: one where the island is rebounding and battling back after the tough hand it’s been dealt.
“The progress the island has made is remarkable,” Dufrene said. “I knew how badly the girls wanted a volleyball team and how excited they were to play tonight. After speaking with some residents of Grand Isle, I now realize that this is not just a new volleyball team. This team represents grown — the rebuilding of the island. The community needed this volleyball match tonight to be part of something normal again.”
The idea to bring volleyball to the island was something that Dufrene said all fell into place. She was the longtime volleyball coach at South Lafourche — the coach who helped lead the program to some of the best seasons in program history, including multiple deep playoff runs.
She recently switched from South Lafourche to become a member of the staff at Grand Isle School and she was approached about helping to start the program there.
“The team was something the players and school really wanted,” Dufrene said. “During the period of time when I was getting hired on, I was asked if I would coach the volleyball team. It was known that I had coached at South Lafourche and started the summer volleyball program. The decision was easy!”
The inaugural Grand Isle Lady Trojans volleyball team has 13 players ranging from grades 6-12. Dufrene said she also has a manager who is a big help.
At South Lafourche, Dufrene would often be coaching players who she’d seen develop over the years — players who she often got the chance to coach before they’d ever gotten onto campus.
At Grand Isle, it’s like building a house from the ground-up. Dufrene said none of the 13 players on the team had ever played volleyball before and the Lady Trojans had 3 1/2 weeks of practice prior to taking their talents out on the floor for the matchup with Golden Meadow.
Dufrene said she’s having to teach more than she did at South Lafourche, but added that it’s fun working on fundamentals with the group.
“It’s back to basics,” she said. “This year is all about learning the fundamentals and the aspects of the game. I have witnessed so much growth in our girls already.”
And some of that growth was on display in Thursday’s match. Dufrene said she was proud of how her team performed.
A huge crowd turned out to the Grand Isle School gym and she said the kids handled that in stride.
The coach said she wanted to thank Golden Meadow coach Desi Sanders for taking the game and getting the girls on both sides some work.
“They played so well,” Dufrene said of her team. “We had the first-game jitters, but we improved with every set. The gym was full of people cheering them on. I’m so proud of the turnout and the way we played.”
Dufrene said the goal now with one match down is to work hard and continue to get better — much like residents of the island are doing each day.
The coach said to have a new team to coach is a blessing, and that she’s getting to work with her sister, Jill Martin, who is her assistant coach, makes the entire thing even better.
“It was great to see so many people coming out to support the Lady Trojans,” Dufrene said. “I am blessed to be the first head volleyball coach at Grand Isle School and am thankful to have my sister by my side as my assistant coach.”
