The second annual Island Strong Music Fest will be held on July 13-15, 2023 in Grand Isle. 

The three-day festival will feature live music, food, craft booths, and vendors supporting the community's recovery after Hurricane Ida. Be a part of rebuilding Grand Isle's recreational facilities and other vital town projects. 

The Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion, located at 4500 LA Highway 1, will host the celebration. All proceeds will enhance Grand Isle's rejuvenation.

“In its second year, Island Strong Music Fest is now a tradition that celebrates the resilience of our community and helps raise awareness for the work that still needs to be done in Grand Isle’s recovery,” said Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle. “Come on down to enjoy some live music and great food on the island.”

Entrance to the festival is by donation. 

Music lineup:

Thursday, July 13:

(Gates open at 4:00 p.m.)

8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Jr. Lacrosse

Friday, July 14:

(Gates open at noon)

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Kendall Shaffer Band 

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition 

8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Todd O’Neill & Cat Daddy

Saturday, July 15:

(Gates open at 11:00 a.m.)

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Aaron Foret Band

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Dustin Guedry

5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Shorts in December

8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Chase Tyler Band

The Island Strong Beach Fest was organized by the Town of Grand Isle, Councilman Brian Barthelemy, his wife Dana Barthelemy, and Matt Rivere. They came together to raise funds for the town's recreational facilities and other important projects, aimed at helping its recovery. Want to become a sponsor?

Reach out to the festival at islandstrongbeachfest@gmail.com. Check out www.townofgrandisle.com for more information.

