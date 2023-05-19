The second annual Island Strong Music Fest will be held on July 13-15, 2023 in Grand Isle.
The three-day festival will feature live music, food, craft booths, and vendors supporting the community's recovery after Hurricane Ida. Be a part of rebuilding Grand Isle's recreational facilities and other vital town projects.
The Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion, located at 4500 LA Highway 1, will host the celebration. All proceeds will enhance Grand Isle's rejuvenation.
“In its second year, Island Strong Music Fest is now a tradition that celebrates the resilience of our community and helps raise awareness for the work that still needs to be done in Grand Isle’s recovery,” said Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle. “Come on down to enjoy some live music and great food on the island.”
Entrance to the festival is by donation.
Music lineup:
Thursday, July 13:
(Gates open at 4:00 p.m.)
8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Jr. Lacrosse
Friday, July 14:
(Gates open at noon)
2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Kendall Shaffer Band
4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Ryan Foret & Foret Tradition
8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Todd O’Neill & Cat Daddy
Saturday, July 15:
(Gates open at 11:00 a.m.)
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Aaron Foret Band
2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Dustin Guedry
5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Shorts in December
8:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. – Chase Tyler Band
The Island Strong Beach Fest was organized by the Town of Grand Isle, Councilman Brian Barthelemy, his wife Dana Barthelemy, and Matt Rivere. They came together to raise funds for the town's recreational facilities and other important projects, aimed at helping its recovery. Want to become a sponsor?
Reach out to the festival at islandstrongbeachfest@gmail.com. Check out www.townofgrandisle.com for more information.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.