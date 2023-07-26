Grand Isle Sign

Have you seen the newest eye-catching Grand Isle Sign?

A few months ago, the owner of Jo-Bob's Gas and Grill placed the letters, proudly naming it "Grand Isle Hills" as a playful nod to the renowned Hollywood Hills sign.

The sign has been a photo stop for many visitors this summer.

With the upcoming weekend expected to have high traffic, we encourage visitors to stop by and share their pictures. We'll create a photo gallery. You can send us your pictures via email at ads@tlgnewspaper.com or post them on our Facebook page.

