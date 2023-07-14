Madelyn.jpg

Madelyn Bourgeois showcases a beautiful red snapper she caught earlier this summer. Madelyn is the daughter of the late Mike "Big Daddy" Bourgeois. The annual rodeo held in his memory will be hosted Friday and Saturday at Bridgeside Marina on Grand Isle.

Louisiana State Wildlife and Fisheries interim secretary Robert Shadoin has approved an increase in the daily limit for red snapper from three to four for private recreational and state-charterboat fishermen through a declaration of emergency. This change will come into effect on Monday, July 17.

Throughout the season, which began on May 26 with a three-fish-per-day limit, state fisheries managers have observed a lower-than-expected take of red snapper. As a result, the LA Creel data-collection program prompted a shift from a Friday-through-Sunday season to a seven-day-a-week season this year, following a higher state allocation for 2023. This year's allocation has increased from 816,000 pounds in 2022 to 934,587 pounds.

Based on estimates from June 25 data, the private recreational red snapper take currently stands at 191,965 pounds, representing slightly over 20% of the 2023 allotment.

