This year’s Miss Grand Isle is ready to represent her community and continue to restore the island.
Briana Barthelemy is the daughter of Brian and Dana Barthelemy, and the new Miss Grand Isle. After growing up on the island and looking up to past queens she was ready to be a part of the tradition, she said.
“The role of Miss Grand Isle means representing the Town of Grand Isle in a way that shows everyone how amazing of a place it truly is,” Miss Grand Isle said. “As Miss Grand Isle I plan to help the community in more cleanups as we are still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Ida.”
As the 95th queen, she will be attending all summer events in Grand Isle and is looking forward to representing Grand Isle for the Tarpon Rodeo. A junior at Grand Isle High School who will attend Nicholls for an associate degree and then attend cosmetology school after graduation.
“My goal is to help Grand Isle come back stronger than ever,” she said.
