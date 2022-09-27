The local middle school football season is a little more than halfway through and around Lafourche Parish, hundreds of boys are working hard and polishing their skills.
But the boys aren’t alone out there this fall.
There’s a couple of girls who play, too — young ladies who say they’re enjoying their time with their respective teams.
LCO and Raceland Middle both have female players in the 2022 season with lineman Ava Gisclair suiting up for the Bulldogs and kicker Harmony Fitch competing for the Cubs.
The players say they love the sport and are enjoying their seasons.
“I love playing football,” Fitch said. “I have always loved playing.”
“I enjoy football because it helps me with character building,” added Gisclair. “Also, it helps me get a good mindset in life. My coaches always say life is full of adversity.”
For the girls, their positions may be different, but their passion for the sport is the same.
Fitch is a kicker for Raceland who said she’s played football since she was a small girl going to elementary school in Pittsburgh.
“I was 8 years old playing with the boys at recess,” she said.
Fitch has a big leg and can boom it. She is the kickoff specialist for the Cubs and has a 45-yard kickoff this season.
In practice, Fitch said she once kicked one 50 yards.
Fitch said as a little girl, she loved to play quarterback, but with the Cubs set there, she worked hard to refine her kicking skills to help the team. Fitch is a multi-sport student-athlete who also excels in soccer, basketball, volleyball, softball and dance team, in addition to football.
The athletics are in her blood. Her father, Morgan Fitch, is a local professional who owns a 19-5-1 record in 25 career professional bouts.
“I had the opportunity to kick to show Coach Wiltz,” Fitch said. “So I did whatever I had to do to get on the field, so kicking it is.”
While Fitch is kicking the ball down the field to help her team, Gisclair is in the trenches pushing people around.
Gisclair, too, said she started playing football as a younger girl. She’s been playing for 6 years with 4 of the 6 coming in the local flag football league, then the past 2 at LCO.
Gisclair plays in the trenches and said that being at a contact position was a tad intimidating at first, but she eventually realized that she could be as rough as the boys could be when blocking.
Gisclair is also a multi-sport student-athlete who competes on the swim team.
“Being a lineman is tough work, but it can be fun, too,” she said. “It is scary at first, but after the first or second hit, I kind of get the feeling of what it is like to get hit by them and I’m not as scared to get hit. After a few tries, I kind of find out the best way to hit them and from there, I can push them forward and help other teammates by telling them some tricks of how to hit who they are going against.”
Both Gisclair and Fitch said they’ve encountered haters who’ve questioned why they’re playing a ‘boys’ sport. But both said they let the judgments fall on deaf ears.
“Football can be for anybody that wants to do it,” Fitch said. “You just have to be willing to put in the work.”
“I say, ‘Then how come I made the LCO football team if it’s a ‘boy’ sport,’” Gisclair said, pointing to the fact that LCO had try-outs and made cuts this fall. “Usually, they don’t have anything to say after that.”
With the middle school season winding down, both girls said they’re open to playing in high school, but they’re taking things one day at a time.
But the girls said they’re enjoying every single moment of this season and are making memories with their friends and teammates that will last forever.
“My favorite moment was when it was the first game and I kicked the ball and heard everyone cheer me on,” Fitch said when asked to share her top moment of the year. “I will never forget that. It was an awesome time I’ll never forget.”
