Growing up along the southern banks of Bayou Lafourche, I have heard countless stories as family members recount their upbringings in the formerly established community known as Clovelly Farms (East 36th Street). They talk about walking to the store with their Cajun French speaking grandmother, stopping along the way to say hello to the neighbors, with each child carrying a sack of recently purchased groceries- i.e. flour, rice sugar; or working in the fields cutting sugar cane and picking cotton; or crawfishing all day for fun to later throw crawfish back and the Saturday barn dances. Stories are told about going to the movie house and the boarding room house on premises that was available for migrant workers. The community no longer exists, as the property is now commercially owned.
Knowing all four of my grandparents were born in St. Landy Parish, I was serious of how the Brook’s family ended in the community, Clovelly Farms. The premise to the story was the desire to obtain work and there was work to be found in southern Lafourche Parish as laborers. My Grandmother, Wilder Brooks Lazard, at the age of nine, and her family (absent their Father) is found in the 1930 Census, residing in Lafourche parish as laborers. At this time, it is notes that the Brook’s male-head of household, passed from a heart attack, leaving their Mother as a single parent to care for ten children (five boys and five girls), ranging from the age of nineteen to the age of four and a half. Therefore, that trauma and shock set the family on their journey to a worrisome endeavor-relocation and one surviving parent. The family worked on Clovelly Farms, and as a result secured a home (wooden cottage), picked cotton, cut sugarcane and migrated seasonally to Hammond to pick strawberries. Although education was desired, survival was forefront. The nearest school was six-seven walking miles away in the Mt. Zion Community. In addition, if anyone recalls the Nolan Grocery Store on Hwy 1 before chain-grocery stores entered the area, and witnessed a woman dusting the shelves, or cleaning the store, that was Ms. Brooks-Lazard.
My grandparents spoke or understood Cajun French as transplanted citizens from St. Landry Parish and therefore fit right in with the citizens of Cut Off. My grandmother dated my grandfather (the man who drove the family to Lafourche Parish) and at the age of eighteen, she married him on Christmas Day. Eight children were born to this union and raised in the community of southern Lafourche.
The family moved from Clovelly Farms when Hurricane Betsy (September 9, 1965) ripped the roof off their home, moved the home off its foundation and the family had to relocate to the Mt. Zion Community (East 23rd Street). Ms. Brooks- Lazard turned age 102 on July 16, 2022 and as an active member of the Mt. Zion community for a majority of those years; she has seen children from the community grow up, who are now grandparents, she has witnessed the transition to the next life of loved ones and friends; and the socioeconomic decline of the community. Nevertheless, through all that she remains the matriarch of her family, walks with grace and loved God. Ms. Brooks-Lazard celebrated her birthday surrounded by family and friends. Today we want to celebrate Ms. Lazard as a pillar of her community as a tree’s roots run deep so should our love for each other.
Happy Birthday, Ms. Wilder!
