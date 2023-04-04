Organizers of the Acadia Music Fest, a Thibodaux-area music festival held annually in October, formally announced on Wednesday the two nonprofit organizations the festival plans to support this year: The Layne Paul Gravois Foundation as well as Riley John's Blue Boot Foundation.
The Layne Paul Gravois Foundation was formed following the death of 21-year-old LSU student Layne Gravois of Terrebonne Parish. Gravois died following his attempt to save two children from drowning off the Florida coast and was given the Carnegie Hero award posthumously last year for his efforts. The foundation carrying Layne Gravois’ namesake doled out multiple scholarships to local college students in 2022 and continues to raise funds for its charitable activities.
Layne Gravois Foundation board member Kristi Gravois says when choosing scholarship recipients, their nonprofit foundation typically looks to find college-bound students who share characteristics Layne Gravois also displayed during his life.
“[The scholarship recipients] have had that humility, that selflessness; they have been athletic, excelled in academics, and just had the character that Layne emulated,” Kristi Gravois, Layne Gravois’ mother, said. “We felt these people would benefit from being provided scholarships.”
In addition to providing scholarships, Kristi said her newly formed foundation plans to later branch into water safety education.
The additional nonprofit foundation this year’s Acadia Music Fest will support is the Riley John's Blue Boot Foundation, which focuses on water safety, along with childhood drowning education and prevention. The Blue Boot Foundation was begun following the drowning death of two-year-old Riley Bourgeois, who died in 2018. “Educating families about ways you can prevent childhood drowning is the most critical thing we do,” the Blue Boot Foundation’s website stated. “Saving just one life makes it all worth it.”
The Ben Meyer Foundation, which puts on Acadia Music Fest each year, was organized after the untimely 2001 death of Nicholls student Ben Meyer, who passed away at age 23 following an auto accident.
The Acadia Music Fest acts as the Ben Meyer Foundation’s primary fundraising event, whose proceeds benefit a rotating lineup of charities chosen by its board each year. Board member and president Tommy Meyer says their charity selection process each year is largely guided by the values of their organization’s namesake, Ben Meyer.
“Ben was a person who cared deeply about children,” Meyer, who is the elder brother of Ben Meyer, said. “So, we typically try to find organizations that benefit children in some kind of manner.”
This year’s music, art, and food festival is scheduled to take place on October 28 on Percy Brown Road in the Acadia Plantation Subdivision. The Acadia Music Fest first began in 2016, and according to its organizers, the nonprofit group has raised over $100,000 in funds since its inception for the various charities it has supported.
“I think that this year’s [musical entertainment] lineup so far is looking amazing,” Ben Meyer Foundation President Tommy Meyer said of the upcoming October event. “We’re looking forward to providing that for the community and helping remember my little brother throughout the whole process.”
For more information regarding the upcoming 2023 Acadia Music Fest in October or the Ben Meyer Foundation, visit the music festival’s website at www.acadiamusicfest.net.
