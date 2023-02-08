For Gillian Allen starting a chapter of Altrusa International in Thibodaux has been a way that she can give back to her community.
“I like to say that we are the best kept secret for nonprofits out there,” Allen said.
Altrusa International of Thibodaux, Louisiana started in October of 2021, and officially became part of Altrusa International, Allen said. The international organization was founded in 1917 in Nashville, Tennesse, since then the service organization has grown exponentially.
When Allen lived in Texas, she was a member of Altrusa International of Dallas and when she moved to Thibodaux, it was hard to be active.
“Because I no longer was attending my Dallas club meeting, and because of the pandemic we had a lot of zoom meetings, I was starting to work towards having a club for here in Thibodaux,” Allen said.
Although the organization is still new their commitment to bettering the community is strong.
“When we see a need in our community, we will do our best to address it and help it,” she said.
The first act of service from Altrusa of Thibodaux was after Hurricane Ida. Many schools had endured damage in the area, and they sought to help Bayou Beouf Elementary through a donation.
“We managed to get a grant from our international organization of 2,500 dollars to help them recover from the effects of the hurricane,” Allen said.
The organization ultimately wants to prioritize literature in the community.
“We believe that children who read have a far better understanding of other subjects and become curious: It’s the foundation for everything,” Allen said. “Not just children for literacy, adults too.”
Their main focus now is inspired by personal experiences that their members are going through.
“Two of our members, one being me and the other one being our treasurer, both our husbands have cancer and have been treated in the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center,” Allen said.
Since they frequent the cancer center, they notice the lack of entertainment there is for patients to interact with.
“Because of covid they were forced to remove the books and jigsaw puzzles in the chemo rooms,” Allen said.
This new project involves revamping the Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center by adding books back into the chemotherapy rooms for patients to enjoy.
“We’re looking for donations of gently used books, and we’re looking for volunteers,” Allen said.
Altrusa International of Thibodaux sees this as a need that can help ease patients while getting their treatment.
“My husband is still undergoing chemo every two weeks, he can be in there for four or five hours many people are in there for a lot longer,” Allen said. “We would just like to put some books into some locations within the cancer center. To encourage people to read. They are welcome to take the books home with them, they are welcome to pass them on to other people, it’s just about helping them pass some time while they are there.”
Altrusa may be new, but Allen is ready to make an impact on their community. Her love for Altrusa and for making a change is reflected through their devotion to community service.
For more information about Altrusa International of Thibodaux, or how to donate books you can email altrusaInternationalofThibodaux@gmail.com. Any type of help is welcomed.
