Local standout nonprofit Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) was recognized by Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson in a recent council meeting for both reaching its 10th anniversary milestone, and for its outstanding service to Lafourche Parish.
In its 10 years of existence, the group has distributed over $8 million in grants to local non-profits, including over $5 million for Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery programs.
Following Hurricane Ida, a significant amount of BCF funding has been directed into housing programs for the local area. One of the BCF’s most successful housing programs to date started in Terrebonne Parish in the Dulac area. The group partnered with Amish and Mennonite volunteers to build eight new Dulac area homes and are working on 16 additional homes for the Dulac community for people with no means to rebuild on their own.
“We are mimicking the program in Grand Isle, with our ‘Rebuild Grand Isle Project’ that is currently underway,” BCF Executive Director Jennifer Armand said. “We’re going to have an even bigger activity starting there in January.”
Armand mentioned 45 families and homeowners in need of housing help are on their waiting list for the ‘Rebuilt Grand Isle’ program. BCF will coordinate primarily housing repairs, but also a few new builds as well for Grand Isle residents in need. The group has no plans to stop with Dulac or Grand Isle and is currently developing a similar housing program for the South Lafourche area.
The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) was founded in 2012 by a group of Terrebonne & Lafourche Parish business leaders and philanthropists.
“In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and Rita, some local residents and business leaders, philanthropists realized independently that our area specifically lacked a community foundation that they saw other regions in the state had,” Armand explained.
The state recovery panel was making decisions on money that was coming into the state, awarding financial grants to local organizations and community foundations, but the bayou area seemed to be getting passed up on those grants because it lacked a foundation. The BCF was created to help capture a portion of the millions of dollars of grants being doled out, allowing it to funnel those grant dollars down to local area non-profits.
BCF’s founders included such notable local names as Charlotte Bollinger, JJ Buquet III, Arnlen “Benny” Cenac, Jr, Berwick Duval, and Alexis Duval. The bayou area non-profit covers a specific geographic focus, serving Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish, and Grand Isle, Louisiana. The group has extended its outreach to dozens of local area non-profits and programs over the years.
For fundraising, the group typically does not have formal fundraising events, but chooses to raise donor funds by other means.
“Primarily we just make direct appeals to donors in our community and really throughout the state, and the country,” Armand said. “Anyone that has an interest or compassion for our bayou region and Grand Isle, we reach out to and share information with them about our work.”
The organization has numerous local and national donors that have funded their organization over the last decade, from generous local residents from all over the bayou region, to large corporate donors and well-known philanthropists, all chipping in funds to help propel the BCF.
“The importance of the work that we do, and the impact of the work we do all becomes apparent at our grant ceremonies,” Armand said, regarding the ceremonies the BCF holds when they formally award funds to a local non-profit. “When we hear from the nonprofits…the way our grants will help them deliver these important and helpful services to the residents who need it, it’s just so inspiring… it makes us realize and remember why the BCF was formed.”
