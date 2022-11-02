A local business damaged by Hurricane Ida is re-opening at its new, permanent location in November.
The business’s owner said she and her team are eager to get back to serving the community they love.
Bayou Florist is hosting its grand re-opening on November 12 from 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the business’s new location at 18210 West Main Street Suite 11 (located in the complex next to Galliano Fresh Market).
Business Owner Missy Terrebonne said to be back is a blessing and she cannot wait to get back to the customers she knows and loves.
“The love and passion we have for our community is at the center of what we do,” Terrebonne said. “We’re there to help customers in both happy and sad times. We take pride in always being there — not only as a florist and gift shop — but also by being there to always welcome our customers as family.”
Terrebonne has a rich passion for what she does.
She purchased Bayou Florist in 1995 from previous owners and has now been running the business for 27 years.
All 27 of those years were spent at the business’s previous location, which was damaged by Ida. But Terrebonne said she’s now ready and excited for a new chapter at the store’s new location, and she hopes to make new memories with customers at the new, gorgeous new location.
“We lost everything for Ida at our old location,” Terrebonne said. “We have been working out of a rent house for over a year. We always made it happen even in the hardest of times. We are overjoyed to be at this new location, and we have been working around the clock and very hard to get here. We cannot wait to welcome and continue to welcome all of our customers!”
Bayou Florist offers fresh floral arrangements for all occasions, silk arrangements and also a wide variety of gifts including, but not limited to: candles, monogrammed towels, home decor, gift baskets, wreaths and other items.
“But we specialize in fresh and artificial flowers,” Terrebonne said.
Terrebonne said the best part about her job is the feeling of making a difference for someone — a feeling of joy and pride in knowing that a lot of the things purchased from the store will be gifted to people and will make them happy and/or give them comfort through a tough time.
“It makes you feel happy, content and accomplished,” Terrebonne said when asked how it feels to satisfy a customer’s needs. “I live for this business and to know I can make someone so happy and satisfied makes it all worth it.”
Terrebonne said that while she wants to welcome the community to Bayou Florist’s new location, she also wants customers to know that the same basic principles that have allowed the business to stay in operation will be present.
She said she cannot wait to see familiar faces, and hopefully meet some new friends, too, adding that her top goal is always to keep the customer happy.
“We always want to continue to grow at what we do best,” Terrebonne said. “But the main goal is to always make sure our customers are top priority and are always satisfied.”
