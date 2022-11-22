As nationwide water crises continue to make news headlines this year in states like California or as close as Mississippi, losing focus on the fresh water supply has the potential to wreak havoc on communities. The Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District (BLFWD) has been our local region’s key agency in charge of managing our local area fresh water supply, helping the Bayou Lafourche area avoid water quality issues that have plagued other parts of the country.
Situated inside their unassuming offices on St Mary Street in Thibodaux, the BLFWD have coordinated a staggering $170 million in civil construction and improvement projects for the Bayou Lafourche region over the last 12 years. In addition to overseeing civil improvements, this agency’s primary responsibilities include managing the waters of Bayou Lafourche, the bayou region’s key fresh water source.
Over 300,000 Louisiana residents across four parishes currently depend on drinking water from Bayou Lafourche, which spans 106 miles across the region.
“This is a potable water source that almost 10% of the state’s population relies upon,” Ben Malbrough, BLFWD Executive Director and professional engineer, pointed out.
The BLFWD began operations in 1950 when it was formed by the state legislature, with the initial focus of supplying fresh water to water purification facilities and sugar mills along Bayou Lafourche.
In the 2000s, lawmakers expanded the BLFWD’s authority to include more responsibility over coastal restoration matters. This was needed to help combat coastal erosion for parts of South Louisiana, where the land loss rates have been some of the highest across the globe.
“When they expanded our authority [in the 2000s], it essentially gave us the legal ability to implement large scale projects,” Malbrough said.
One of the large-scale projects the BLFWD has become involved with recently includes the long awaited pump upgrade in Donaldsonville, breaking ground on the project just a few weeks ago. The existing pump system circa the 1950s introduces Mississippi River fresh water into Bayou Lafourche at a rate currently around 450 cubic feet per second. The planned improvements in Donaldsonville in both new pumping capacity and other related improvements will more than double that pump capacity. This upgrade will work to serve two primary goals for the bayou’s longevity.
“One goal was obviously to secure and solidify [the pump station],” Malbrough said. “And then the other part was integrated coastal restoration and protection.”
The lower end of Bayou Lafourche will be a major benefactor of the increased freshwater flow, where it will help in the fight against saltwater intrusion.
With an annual operating budget averaging over $4 million per year, the BLFWD’s board and 12 person staff not only coordinate large scale improvement projects across the region, but they also have other regular responsibilities maintaining Bayou Lafourche. Work involving pump stations, waterway vegetation control, tree removal along the bayou, as well as permitting for new dock and wharf construction all lead back to the BLFWD.
“We have permitting authority along all of Bayou Lafourche,” Malbrough said. “So any permanent structure being built nearby within the legal definition of the banks – have to get a permit from the Fresh Water District.”
As they navigated large scale projects over the years, the BLFWD and its board of commissioners have worked with numerous agencies and local governments, powering through challenges they met along the way in order to improve Bayou Lafourche.
“One of the leading contributors to the success of the district has been the leadership on the board level,” Executive Director Ben Malbrough mentioned. “Not being complacent, always pushing forward, always pushing the envelope, being forward thinking.”
Those wishing to learn more about the BLFWD and its various ongoing projects and programs can visit their website at www.blfwd.org.
