Recently I was reading the book, The Emotionally Destructive Marriage by Leslie Vernick and came across something important for us all. She says, “Every grown up relationship requires three essential ingredients to thrive: mutuality, reciprocity, and freedom.” These ingredients are essential for a relationship to thrive. That means we must prioritize and cultivate a relationship environment that nurtures all three. Let’s spend some time diving into each one so you can consider how to foster them in your own close relationships.
Mutuality
Vernick says, “Mutuality means that both individuals contribute specific qualities essential for the care, maintenance, and repair of the relationship. These qualities are honesty, caring, respect, responsibility, and repentance… Destructive relationships lack mutuality.” (p.29)[1]
This is when both people initiate talking, spending time together, and getting to know one another; they both care for one another and work to help meet the others’ needs (as much as possible). They are honest with each other at all times. They do not pass blame for things that are another their responsibility and don’t blame self for things that are the others’ responsibility. They both come together and apologize when wrong has been done, and both actively work to fix what has been broken. When both people aren’t mutually involved in these things, a relationship will never thrive. One person is honest and the other isn’t. One person is repentant and the other isn’t. One is trying to right the wrongs, and the other isn’t. You can see how this can get toxic and destructive quickly, but unfortunately, many relationships look like this.
Reciprocity
About this, Vernick says, “Reciprocity means that both people in the relationship give and both people in the relationship receive. Power and responsibility are shared. There is not a double standard where one person gets all the goodies in the relationship while the other person sacrificially does most of the work.” (p.32)
Because people are often afraid to be alone or afraid to confront others, they just let unhealthy behavior continue. A tell-tale sign of a destructive and toxic relationship is when one person holds most of the power, and the other person bows to them, so to speak. A healthy, thriving relationship should promote equality of power, not dominance or blind submission.
Both people need to give and both people need to receive. If you feel like you are the one constantly on the giving end and much less on the receiving end, what is keeping you from setting some boundaries, saying no, and seeing your own needs as important, too? It may be harder to admit, but if you are often on the receiving end and don’t give much of yourself to your people, what is keeping the wall up around your heart? What are you afraid to lose if you give more?
Relationships won’t be okay for very long if they aren’t reciprocal.
Freedom
Vernick says this about the final ingredient, “Freedom means that in your [relationship] you are allowed to make choices, give input, and express your feelings without fearing you’ll be badgered, manipulated, and punished. When freedom is present, you’re not afraid to be yourself nor are you pressured to become something you’re not.” (p.33)
This just means having more realistic expectations for each other. It’s not expecting the other to be someone they aren’t, but allowing them to be exactly who God made them to be. Always trying to change a person is a sign of a destructive relationship.
This ingredient also is about allowing the other’s voice to matter just as much as your own— giving them a choice about small and big decisions, share their opinions and thoughts about something, and sharing how they feel. Healthy, thriving relationships should always foster an atmosphere of emotional safety so each party is able to do these things, trusting the other won’t mistreat them for it.
Kerrah is a Licensed Professional Counselor at Full Life Christian Counseling in Metairie, LA. She is also a Boundaries Coach, Writer, and Host of Be Known, the Podcast. She loves walking with broken people on their healing journeys, but her favorite thing is helping them have healthier relationships in their lives. She resides in Harahan, LA, with her three little sassy girls and her husband. You can find her on Instagram @kerrahfabacher and Facebook @kfabacher or Kerrah E. Fabacher. For more resources, check out www.kerrahfabacher.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.