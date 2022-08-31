So often we struggle with taking responsibility for things we’re never meant to hold or blame others for things they weren’t meant to hold. We pay someone’s bills repeatedly even though they are capable of getting a job and paying their own bills. We blame others for how we feel. We try to save people from their poor decisions. One of the most important things we’ll ever do to have healthier relationships is to understand what is our responsibility and what isn’t. So what is our responsibility?
1. Our Feelings
We can’t blame others for how we feel. They aren’t responsible for that. We are in charge of our own feelings, and we aren’t responsible for the feelings of others, either.
When we choose to own our own feelings, it doesn’t mean we are cold, living life not caring about the feelings of others. We should care about their feelings, just as they should care about ours. We should treat others with kindness and respect and strive to live peaceably with everyone. But if we make a decision and another person is upset by it, we must accept that it’s their job to deal with that hurt. Sure we can own any mistakes we made to contribute to their hurt, especially if our decisions were selfish or unkind, but we can’t take their hurt away. They must learn what to do with it. And the same goes for us. We can’t blame others on the feelings we have. I can’t blame my busy husband on my loneliness, and I can’t blame my loud children for my anger and stress. I must own those. Their actions affect my feelings, but I have to know what to do with my feelings so they don’t take over and I act out in unhealthy ways.
2. Our decisions and behaviors.
Other’s decisions and behaviors? Those things aren’t our responsibility. We can be generous and kind and help meet others’ needs when they arise, but we aren’t responsible for their life choices. They are. If we take on too many of their responsibilities, we are enabling them (actually crippling them) from becoming the mature people they need to be. Others’ decisions are their own. They must accept the responsibility of those decisions. And we must accept our own, too. And the consequences of those choices are ours to bear, too. Just as they are with others. We need to stop trying to rescue people from the consequences of their actions. This teaches them nothing. We are not their savior. They already have one of those.
3. Our thoughts, values, and beliefs.
We so often think or believe something just because it has been taught to us without weighing the truth for ourselves, without measuring it and attempting to understand it. We just accept it as fact and keep going, but this is a sign of immaturity. To be mature people, we need to be responsible for what we believe and what we value. We need to take ownership of it. In light of this, we are not responsible for the thoughts, values, or beliefs of others. We can’t make people agree with us or value what we value or think how we think. This is true in politics, on social media, in religion. The same goes for our thoughts. We are responsible and in control of what we think about, not what anyone else thinks about.
It’s freeing to release control over things that aren’t our responsibility, so let’s practice holding what is ours to hold and not blame others for things meant for us.
Kerrah is a Licensed Professional Counselor at Full Life Christian Counseling in Metairie, LA. She is also a Boundaries Coach, Writer, and Host of Be Known, the Podcast. She loves walking with broken people on their healing journeys, but her favorite thing is helping them have healthier relationships in their lives. She resides in Harahan, LA, with her three little sassy girls and her husband. You can find her on Instagram @kerrahfabacher and Facebook @kfabacher or Kerrah E. Fabacher. For more resources, check out www.kerrahfabacher.com.
