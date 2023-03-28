Our words matter. And using them matters, too.
But sometimes our words don’t do what we hoped they would because a conversation is two-sided, and the other side may not respond in a way that is helpful or kind. They may not listen to your words or change the behavior that hurts you. They may not care about your pain and write you off and shush you up and even turn it all back to you somehow, blaming you for things they are responsible for. They may get defensive or tune you out. They may not help you or try to understand your point of view. They may try to change for a little while and then go right back to how they were acting before.
People are broken.
And they won’t always treat us how we want or deserve to be treated.
I think it’s important for us to know what to do when this happens in our lives, when we say something and it falls on deaf ears. Here’s some ideas on how to handle this:
Understand the power of acceptance
We need to remember that there are things not in our hands, and thank God for that. There are things we cannot control, and another’s response is one of those things. That’s on them, and sometimes that response will not be what we hoped it would be. We must be willing to embrace acceptance here, acceptance of the things we cannot change. This is not a blind acceptance or letting someone mistreat you repeatedly. This is more of a peaceful, quiet acceptance within, a knowing that you did what you could, that this situation or person may never change, that restoration may not look like you thought. And then moving forward from there in the way that seems best.
Believe in redemption
People are people, and that means they won’t always respond helpfully when we share vulnerably. They will have bad moments when their emotions get the best of them or they are distracted for various reasons. They cannot change overnight, and they may need time to process what you have shared. We need to have realistic expectations here, and give grace when needed. But we can also choose to believe that one or two bad conversations don’t always destroy a relationship. Every thing is redeemable, in one way or another. Though not all relationships can be salvaged, it is healthy to believe at some level they can be, believing in redemption, even if that redemption is your own only and it doesn’t extend to the relationship or to the situation. Again, we are not just saying, “it’s fine that this person never listens to me when I say something.” We are saying, “redemption is possible.”
Practice forgiveness
It is one of the most frustrating things in the world when others do not hear what we say. They do this intentionally or unintentionally, but it’s still frustrating. This goes deeper than frustration, though. It becomes hurt. And that hurt, when taken root, can become toxic to us, a kind of bitterness that drives a wedge between us and our people. We can choose forgiveness— a forgiveness that does not justify their hurtful behavior, but that releases the hurt within us. A forgiveness that does not forget about how they respond in painful ways, but chooses to release the anger that eats away at us. A forgiveness that does not always mean reconciliation, but it can.
Know when it’s time to walk away
When a person continually responds in unhelpful, and even hurtful ways to you when you share assertively or vulnerably, maybe it is time to consider that this relationship may be coming to an end. Or maybe it’s not the relationship, maybe it’s the conversation that needs to end. It is not okay to share your heart over and over in various ways and for another to not listen or try to change if their behavior is negatively affecting you. Walking away from these relationships may be right for you. If it doesn’t feel like the right thing, maybe the next conversation is about how you feel unheard and why.
