Most of us are now familiar with the “five love languages” originally coined by author Gary Chapman. I think this is always a great start in learning how best you feel loved and how your people feel loved, too, even though there may be more ways not listed in the five. Everyone loves and feels loved in different ways, and often the disconnect and hurt comes in when a person isn’t loving another in a way they most feel loved. The five love languages are: acts of service, physical touch, gifts, affirmation, and quality time. I think we need all five, but there are usually one or two we tend to want most based on Chapman’s research. He has quizzes to help people understand their own love languages.
Chapman originally wrote his material to help couples learn how to love one another better, and it is one of the things that can help. He has since expanded it to other types of relationships. But the other day, my kids and I were reading a children’s book, and we started talking about how each one of them feels loved and how they like to love others. As a mom, I’ve watched these things unfold, but that conversation was the first time we’d ever openly talked about it.
I’ve seen how my oldest doesn’t really like to hug or cuddle much like she did as a baby, but how she’s the one always asking to go do things with me. She wants to go shopping or to get ice cream. And that night, that’s what she said. She likes quality time most.
I’ve seen how my middle child is so affirming with her words, how my words like that always mean so much to her, and how my words can hurt her a lot, too. I’ve seen how she also loves to spend time with her parents and her sisters. And how cuddly she can be. And she said those were the ways she likes to feel love most.
I’ve seen how my youngest just wants to be near her mom, how she wants to be held and cuddled all the time. If she’s sitting too far away, she’ll move to where I am to sit touching me. And guess what? Her favorite way to be loved is touch.
I loved that they were able to use their words and tell one another and me these things so we can all be more intentional about showing one another love in ways that fit.
Don’t assume that what you already do for your kids to show them you love them is how they best feel loved. Sure you clean the house and provide for their needs, but maybe that’s not how they feel loved most. Maybe they need to hear you say affirming words a lot. Maybe they need more one-on-one time with you instead of a clean house. Maybe they just need a hug.
These are some of the most foundational things you can do to build a safe and secure connection with your kids, and that, above anything else, is what they need most from you. So I’d encourage you to ask your own kids how they best feel loved and how they like to show love, and ask them how you can love them better. You can start with the book A Spot of Love by Diane Alber, which is the book we read together.
Kerrah is a Licensed Professional Counselor at Full Life Christian Counseling in Metairie, LA. She is also a Boundaries Coach, Writer, and Host of Be Known, the Podcast. She loves walking with broken people on their healing journeys, but her favorite thing is helping them have healthier relationships in their lives. She resides in Harahan, LA, with her three little sassy girls and her husband. You can find her on Instagram @kerrahfabacher and Facebook @kfabacher or Kerrah E. Fabacher. For more resources, check out www.kerrahfabacher.com.
