I’m a mom of three little girls, and my oldest, who’s eight, told me the other night she wants to spend some alone time with me. This isn’t the first time she’s told me this, but when you have three, and you’re a working mom, it’s hard to spend alone time with each. But they need it, and so do I. We’ve done a lot of fun activities together recently as we’ve filled our calendar with many holiday things, but staying busy together isn’t always the quality time our kids need.
And my oldest was brave enough to tell me what she needs from me. She needs quality time with her mom.
Many of us are now familiar with the concept of the Five Love Languages, developed by Gary Chapman. One of my highest, if not my highest, is quality time, which means I feel most loved when others are intentional to spend time with me and give me their attention when we are together. Watching TV together isn’t this for me. That’s just an activity. Quality time for me would be a coffee date with great conversation.
Isn’t it interesting how kids need the same thing from their parents and caregivers? Quality time with your kids can build a sense of safety and trust in the relationship and help them feel loved. Many parents struggle with intentional quality time with their kids (maybe because they weren’t taught how to do this, or because they don’t understand the importance of it, or maybe because they weren’t nurtured in this way as a kid). But our kids are starving for it, and if they don’t have it they’ll do whatever they can to get it, even if that means acting out.
So if our kids need quality time with us, how can we give it to them?
1. Know your kids individually.
Every child is different in what they enjoy and how they like to spend their time. Get to know your kids. When you are trying to spend more time with them, do things they’d enjoy doing. Let them decide or have input in what you guys do.
2. Be screen-free.
When my oldest told me that the other night, I was staring at my phone and had to put it away to give her my attention because she didn’t feel like I was listening to her. Obviously we can’t be screen-free forever, but be intentional about putting your devices away when your child wants to spend time with you or talk to you. Screens are major barriers to connection with our kids, and our kids will eventually stop trying to spend time with us if we’re always on our phones.
3. Set aside time.
Mark it on your calendar to spend time with each child alone. Take them to their favorite place to eat, and talk with them about their life. Let them talk. Be a good listener. Make eye contact. And be fully present with them. This can become a regular part of your routine and something your kids can anticipate with excitement. My daughter gave me some ideas of where we can go together, so now, because I’m the one who an drive and make this happen, it’s my responsibility to prioritze this time.
4. Lean into the daily moments.
Setting aside time can be very intentional, but we can be intentional every day with our kids. We can try to have dinner as a family, or read together at night, or play with our kids. It’s about being present and engaging, showing genuine interest in their lives and who they are.
Spending quality time with your kids needs to be the rule, not the exception, so during what is often a busy time at the end of the year, I’d encourage you to prioritize them.
