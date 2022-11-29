I have three sassy, fiery little girls. I love raising strong women. But they are sensitive, too. They are bold, but tender. They are the ones who play in the dirt in sparkly princess dresses and pretend to save the world in their tiaras. They cuddle up close and sing at the top of their lungs and dance like no one sees.
But though they are fierce, one thing I have noticed about my girls is that words matter to them. Words cut right through them— in good ways and in not so good ways. If they hear unkind words out of our mouths, they feel so hurt; but if they hear affirming words, they beam with joy.
“I love you” is a non-negotiable phrase in my house. We say it, and we say it often.
They may question whether others love them in this life, but my prayer is that they never question that about me.
So it may be slight overkill, but we say it multiple times a day. Because I know they need the good words. The true words.
We say “I love you” when we are angry. When we are afraid. When we are thankful. When we are tired. When we are joyful. Everything else may be uncertain, but my kids know that we love them.
I can’t tell you how many times I hear someone tell me that they want their friends, family, and romantic partners just to tell them what they love about them. This simple thing can be the very practice that renews a relationship, brings hope, and fuels deeper intimacy.
But people just don’t say it enough.
We may feel gratitude for another, but we don’t point it out.
We may notice a behavior that draws us to a person, but we keep it to ourselves.
We may say “I love you,” but rarely do we say why.
There was a moment not long ago when it hit me:
God wants to hear me say what I love about Him, too.
God knows what this kind of adoration can do for our relationship with Him. Walls come down. Freedom comes in.
What if we decided to tell God one thing every day that we love about him? Just one.
I love your beauty.
I love your creation.
I love your compassionate heart.
I love your fierce love for your people.
I love your grace.
I love the people you have given me.
I love your works.
I love the story you are writing.
I love your holiness.
I love you.
Just one thing every day.
Putting this into practice goes one step further than finding gratitude.
This practice sets our minds on things above instead of only on we are going through, and it reminds us of who God is. That is grounding. It keeps us steady. It keeps us from sinking.
When you aren’t sure how to pay the next bill: God, I love your provision.
When you aren’t sure if you want to wake up tomorrow: God, I love that you are the author of hope.
When you feel lonely: God, I love that you never leave me.
When you feel joy: God, I love how you care for me.
When you don’t see two lines on the pregnancy test: God, I love that you see me.
When your spouse leaves you: God, I love that you choose me.
When you lose the job: God, I love that you are writing a better story for me.
When all seems right: God, I love who you are.
Tell God what you love about Him.
And see how it healing it can be.
